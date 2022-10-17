Prosecutor rules Wellington officer ‘did not use excessive force’ in July shooting

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson ruled Monday a Wellington police officer did not use excessive or unreasonable force during a July shooting.

Scott Bakker, 37, of Wellington, was shot on July 23 after leaving a diner in the 400 block of Courtland Street in Lagrange.

Bakker survived his injuries and was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and a single count of obstructing justice.

According to police, Bakker has a history of mental illness and police had been to his house 19 times since last October.

No officers were injured.

Bakker will return to court on Nov. 21.

