2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Prosecutor rules Wellington officer ‘did not use excessive force’ in July shooting

Scott Bakker (Source: Lorain County prosecutor)
Scott Bakker (Source: Lorain County prosecutor)(Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson ruled Monday a Wellington police officer did not use excessive or unreasonable force during a July shooting.

Scott Bakker, 37, of Wellington, was shot on July 23 after leaving a diner in the 400 block of Courtland Street in Lagrange.

Bakker survived his injuries and was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and a single count of obstructing justice.

According to police, Bakker has a history of mental illness and police had been to his house 19 times since last October.

Wellington police release body camera video of officer involved shooting

No officers were injured.

Bakker will return to court on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday
Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
Akron police car
Akron man shot, suspect remains unknown
Akron police use pepper spray to break up large fight after Firestone-Ellet football game