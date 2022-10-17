Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials.

The crash happened in Maumee, near Toledo.

US24 IS OPEN NOW. Maumee Police and Fire are on scene for a one vehicle fatal crash on US24 between Key and White... Posted by Maumee Police Division on Sunday, October 16, 2022

Maumee police said the accident happened on U.S. 24 between Key and White Streets around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, no other details on the accident have been released.

Counselors will be at the school Monday for anyone who needs them.

