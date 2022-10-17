Stark County high school student dies in car accident
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials.
The crash happened in Maumee, near Toledo.
Maumee police said the accident happened on U.S. 24 between Key and White Streets around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
At this time, no other details on the accident have been released.
Counselors will be at the school Monday for anyone who needs them.
