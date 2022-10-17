Unknown suspect robs Woodmere PNC, reward offered

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland and Woodmere police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a bank robbery.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, Saturday around 10:04 a.m. a man with a noticeable limp walked into the PNC in the 27300 block of Chagrin Boulevard.

He approached the teller with a demand note, and police said he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a black durag, a blue mask, black pants, a long sleeve black shirt and a gray vest.

PNC Bank is offering a $500 reward, according to a release from the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips can be made anonymously.

