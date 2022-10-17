2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals offer reward for couple wanted in a string of Cleveland area robberies

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for a string of violent robberies in the Cleveland area.

Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies.

Jesse Matthews
Jesse Matthews((Source: U.S. Marshals))

As they were fleeing one crime scene, U.S. Marshals said they are accused of crashing into a police cruiser.

Deja Granger
Deja Granger((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Matthews and Granger are facing numerous charges; including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, grand theft, felonious assault, robbery, aggravated theft, failure to comply to a police order and felonious assault on a police officer.

The couple was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. (1-866-492-6833)

You can also click here to send a web tip.

