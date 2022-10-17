U.S. Marshals offer reward for couple wanted in a string of Cleveland area robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for a string of violent robberies in the Cleveland area.
Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies.
As they were fleeing one crime scene, U.S. Marshals said they are accused of crashing into a police cruiser.
Matthews and Granger are facing numerous charges; including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, grand theft, felonious assault, robbery, aggravated theft, failure to comply to a police order and felonious assault on a police officer.
The couple was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.
Anyone with information should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. (1-866-492-6833)
