2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Weather delays Guardians’ ALDS Game 5 at Yankees Stadium

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, New York (WOIO) - The New York Yankees announced the ALDS Game 5 versus the Cleveland Guardians has been delayed.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Yankee Stadium.

Officials will reassess the forecast at 7 p.m. and announce a new game time thereafter.

The series is tied 2-2 after the Guardians dropped Game 4 at Progressive Field on Sunday, forcing them to head back to The Bronx.

[ Cleveland Guardians lose Game 4 to Yankees 4-2 ]

If the Guardians win, they’ll advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since their World Series appearance in 2016.

The No. 1 seeded Houston Astros will be the ALCS opponent.

The ‘Guardiac Kids’ started the series in the Bronx, losing Game 1 with a score of 4-1 and winning Game 2 with a score of 4-2.

[ Cleveland Guardians sell out Game 4 of ALDS after 6-5 win against New York Yankees ]

The Guardians came back to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday. RF Oscar Gonzalez gave the Guardians the series lead by way of a walk-off 2-RBI Single to give the team a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

[ Cleveland Guardians beat New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 3 of ALDS ]

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

The cash registers will continue to ring in Cleveland if Progressive Field stays open for more...
How Cleveland Guardians’ championship chase can boost profit for Ohio businesses
Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill celebrates after New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres hit into a...
Cleveland Guardians lose Game 4 to Yankees 4-2
Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York...
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees face off in Game 4 of ALDS
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan celebrates at second base after hitting a double in the first...
Cleveland Guardians beat New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 3 of ALDS