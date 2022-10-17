Weather delays Guardians’ ALDS Game 5 at Yankees Stadium

NEW YORK, New York (WOIO) - The New York Yankees announced the ALDS Game 5 versus the Cleveland Guardians has been delayed.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Yankee Stadium.

Officials will reassess the forecast at 7 p.m. and announce a new game time thereafter.

Tonight’s ALDS Game 5 game will begin in a delay. The forecast will be reassessed at 7:00 p.m.(ET) and we will provide updates as available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 17, 2022

The series is tied 2-2 after the Guardians dropped Game 4 at Progressive Field on Sunday, forcing them to head back to The Bronx.

If the Guardians win, they’ll advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since their World Series appearance in 2016.

The No. 1 seeded Houston Astros will be the ALCS opponent.

The ‘Guardiac Kids’ started the series in the Bronx, losing Game 1 with a score of 4-1 and winning Game 2 with a score of 4-2.

The Guardians came back to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday. RF Oscar Gonzalez gave the Guardians the series lead by way of a walk-off 2-RBI Single to give the team a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

