What is Issue 2? Proposal seeks to limit who can vote in Ohio

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters have many important items on the ballot this election, one being Issue 2, a proposal to restrict who can vote in state and local elections.

Here are the requirements for voters if the issue passes:

  • Person must be a citizen of the United States
  • At least 18 years old
  • A legal resident
  • Registered for at least 30 days

Cleveland Marshall College of Law Dean Emeritus Steven Steinglass said there’s more to the proposal than what it says or shows.

“I was curious when I first heard about it, so I went and read it and what I found out is that it’s very, very misleading” Steinglass said.

Steinglass said he believes it targets a certain group of people: “Intentionally or neglectingly, the drafters of this legislature extensively aimed at non-citizens.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is a vocal supporter of the measure and said allowing non-citizens to vote is a problem.

“Issue 2 will really just codify into our state constitution the thing that has been assumed for a long time and that is the right to vote in Ohio is right reserved exclusively for U.S. citizens,” LaRose said.

Ultimately, it’s up to voters to restrict or expand the pool of potential voters.

