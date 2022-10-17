Woman dies after crashing into tour bus in Mansfield

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died early Sunday after crashing her Ford Focus into a tour bus that was backing into a driveway.

Mansfield police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Trimble Rd.

According to Mansfield police, the woman crashed into the left side of a Cavalier tourist bus.

EMS transported her to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Her name is not being released, but police said alcohol and speed are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.

The 53-year-old tour bus driver was not injured and there were no passengers on the bus.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.