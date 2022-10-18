19 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix through Wednesday; 70s are just days away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sprawling area of low pressure remains over the Great Lakes this evening, and this feature continues to facilitate the development of lake effect precipitation across our area.

We’ve seen rain, snow, graupel, hail; a little bit of everything.

These conditions will continue through the night.

Expect periods of a lake effect wintry mix through the overnight hours, and even into tomorrow.

This will reduce visibility and dampen the roads for travelers.

Drivers may even encounter some slushy spots over the next 24 hours.

Winds will also be an issue through tomorrow.

Expect gusts of 30 to 35 mph through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be our final day of low pressure woes.

The weather will dry out on Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s by this weekend.

