20 dogs, 17 cats found in Stark County home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton Township woman is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities find 20 dogs and 17 cats in her home. Investigators said four of the dogs needed immediate care and four of the cats were deceased.

According to the Stark County Humane Society, officers went to Tanesha Gray’s home in the 2400 block of 14th Street SE on Oct. 14.

Tanesha Gray ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Gray is accused of locking the animals in cages that were too small for them to walk around in and depriving them of food and water.

She is charged with eight counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

