$2M going to Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff for staff retention, new hire improvements

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County is hoping to combat the nationwide trend of declining police officer rates as a $2M grant from the state was just awarded. That grant is to be used for team wellness, recruitment, retention efforts, training and crime prevention.

The total amounts in grants are broken up in $190,000, $1.5M, and $163,000.

The largest amount is to be used for recruitment and officer retention, something Cuyahoga County hopes will encourage more applicants by offering fairer wages, improved services, and the chance for growth.

