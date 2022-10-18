2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians face Yankees in New York for decisive Game 5 of ALDS

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase warms up before Game 5 of an American League...
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase warms up before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s winner-takes-all in Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

The two teams were supposed to settle the series, tied at 2-2, on Monday night, but weather forced league officials to postpone the game until Tuesday afternoon.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is now scheduled for 4:07 p.m.

The Guardians now say their Game 5 starter is “to be determined,” but Aaron Civale was initially scheduled to pitch if Monday’s matchup went on as originally scheduled.

Could this mean the Guardians start ace Shane Bieber?

The winner advances to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

