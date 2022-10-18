Cleveland Guardians face Yankees in New York for decisive Game 5 of ALDS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s winner-takes-all in Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

The two teams were supposed to settle the series, tied at 2-2, on Monday night, but weather forced league officials to postpone the game until Tuesday afternoon.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is now scheduled for 4:07 p.m.

The Guardians now say their Game 5 starter is “to be determined,” but Aaron Civale was initially scheduled to pitch if Monday’s matchup went on as originally scheduled.

Could this mean the Guardians start ace Shane Bieber?

The winner advances to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

