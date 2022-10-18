Cleveland Guardians play football with New York Yankees fans during Game 5 rain delay (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain caused a delay, and eventual postponement, for Game 5 of the American League Division Series, but that didn’t stop some of the members of the Cleveland Guardians from getting in a game of catch.

Several Guardians players, including outfielder Myles Straw, broke out the football to stay loose and entertained during Monday night’s weather delay.

The Guardians even included some of the Yankees fans in the stand.

Myles Straw throwing the football with some fans during the rain delay is awesome 🙌



(via @CleGuardians)pic.twitter.com/ttzMrPufnG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2022

Guardians players tossing the football with Yankees fans in the crowd during the delay pic.twitter.com/n0j7eWq7X4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 17, 2022

The decisive Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and Yankees is now scheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. in New York.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.