Cleveland Guardians play football with New York Yankees fans during Game 5 rain delay (video)
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain caused a delay, and eventual postponement, for Game 5 of the American League Division Series, but that didn’t stop some of the members of the Cleveland Guardians from getting in a game of catch.
Several Guardians players, including outfielder Myles Straw, broke out the football to stay loose and entertained during Monday night’s weather delay.
The Guardians even included some of the Yankees fans in the stand.
The decisive Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and Yankees is now scheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. in New York.
