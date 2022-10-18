Cleveland Guardians season ends in Game 5 of ALDS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first season of the Cleveland Guardians era ended with a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS.

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 of the American League Division Series was a winner-takes-all battle in Yankees Stadium.

The Yankees advance to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Though this tough ending isn’t what they wanted, the “Guardiac Kids” gave Cleveland fans a thrilling season, despite the odds.

With the average age of the Guardians hovering around 26 since Opening Day, the Guardians are the youngest team in the Majors.

This team is also younger than every AAA team as well.

With the exception of a catcher, they didn’t even have a position player over the age of 29 until 3B José Ramírez turned 30 in September.

This young team filled with 17 rookies set a major league record for most rookies on a division-winning or league-winning team, surpassing the previous record of 15 set by the 2014 Detroit Tigers.

These 17 players who made their debut in The Show also tied the club record of 17 rookies set by the Guardians in 1912 and matched in 1914.

The 2022 Guardians finished the regular season with a 92-70 record, going 46-35 at home and 46-35 on the road.

The 2022 script was something special: the youngest team in baseball, a division title, and a 92-win season while peppering in some gritty come from behind wins and the emergence of some bright, young stars.



By beating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 in the AL Wild Card Series and bringing the ALDS to Game 5, the Guardians’ postseason run finished with an overall record of 96-73.

Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) (Gareth Patterson | AP)

