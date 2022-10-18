Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland woman continues to fight every day to make sure her daughter’s name stays alive.

Davia Garth, 12, was murdered in her home in 2014 by her stepfather, Rufus Gray.

Gray also shot her mother, Sonya Garth, four times before killing Davia.

“Oct. 30, 2014, was one of the worst days of my life. I lost my only daughter,” Sonya Garth said. “I really was married to a monster. He came in and turned my life upside down and it never been right since.”

It’s been eight years since Davia’s tragic death, but Garth said she’s never given up on raising awareness about domestic violence.

On Oct. 28, people will see Davia’s face on the Clement Avenue street sign between East 67th and East 71st streets.

Garth worked with councilmember Rebecca Maurer to help make her dream come true.

Clement Avenue will have a secondary name in Davia’s honor called “Davia Alexis Garth Way.”

“It’s that time, we’re close.”

This gives Garth hope. Some days she finds herself not living her life to the fullest, just existing.

“Until I join her I will always feel this pain.”

Although she suffers in silence, she shows bravery in public. Davia’s face is already plastered on Garth’s black Camaro with a big purple ribbon.

“I wanted to send a strong message that domestic violence isn’t just in October, it’s every day.”

The street renaming ceremony is another layer of remembrance for Garth. She can walk to the end of her block every day and see Davia hanging high.

“I know she’s looking down at me from heaven, laughing, doing that little laugh happy. I can just see her swinging her hair saying my mommy did it.”

Garth also bought a lot next door to her home.

She is planning to put a permanent memorial there.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.