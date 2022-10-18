2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police team up with state of Ohio to receive much-needed equipment

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are getting help to buy much-needed supplies and equipment.

Cleveland City Council gave the greenlight Monday night on a deal between the police department and the state of Ohio.

The agreement, part of the State Plan of Operation, would give Cleveland police access to much-needed equipment at a lower cost.

It allows Cleveland police to get their hands on a surplus of items from the United States Department of Defense.

“I think anytime we have an opportunity to get things like that, whether it be the Division of Police, or Public Works I think we really need to take a good look and consider things such as that” Councilmember Michael Polensek said.

Police said they plan to request items officers already use to help keep Cleveland safe.

“Currently we are looking for smaller items, shovels, that’s one of our biggest things as we are getting into the winter season. Now that some cars have a shovel to help dig out our citizens,” Cleveland police said.

Military style items are not on the department’s request list, but there is a chance they could look into getting items for other departments.

“We can now potentially look at larger items, people carriers, or equipment like that on behalf of other departments,” Cleveland police said.

This deal gives the department a leg up financially and in the streets.

