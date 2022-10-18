WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of motor vehicle theft suspects is on the loose, Warren Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened in the Big Apple parking lot at 1650 Youngstown Rd. SE on Oct. 1, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Warren Police:

Duo of motor vehicle theft suspects wanted in Warren, police say (Warren Police)

Duo of motor vehicle theft suspects wanted in Warren, police say (Warren Police)

Duo of motor vehicle theft suspects wanted in Warren, police say (Warren Police)

Duo of motor vehicle theft suspects wanted in Warren, police say (Warren Police)

Call Det. Tempesta at 330-841-2651 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this motor vehicle theft.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.