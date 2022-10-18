2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo of motor vehicle theft suspects wanted in Warren, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of motor vehicle theft suspects is on the loose, Warren Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened in the Big Apple parking lot at 1650 Youngstown Rd. SE on Oct. 1, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Warren Police:

Call Det. Tempesta at 330-841-2651 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this motor vehicle theft.

