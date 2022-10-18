Elyria police to update investigation into shooting death of 14-year-old boy

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Elyria are scheduled to give an update into the investigation of Shayne Edwards’ case, the 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed while in his bed.

The police press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

According to police, the teen victim, who was a student at Elyria City Schools, was found fatally shot in his 3rd Street home on Sept. 12.

Prior to Tuesday morning’s press conference, no arrests in the case have been publicly announced.

