FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter mix in the area through tomorrow

19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass remains in place. Plenty of moisture available for lake effect. Wind remains up out of the west with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Dress like winter. You can expect more rounds of lake effect winter mix consisting of rain, graupel, or wet snow. It’ll be mainly rain during the daytime hours. Best potential for the winter mix will be at night and early morning tomorrow. High temperatures today and tomorrow only in the 40 to 45 degree range. The lake effect will wind down Wednesday night. We kept Thursday dry. It’ll be blustery and chilly with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Warming will take place at the end of the week and this weekend.

