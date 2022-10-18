Garfield Heights school officials respond to teachers strike notice

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights City Schools (GHCS) officials released a statement Tuesday morning, one day after the Garfield Heights Teachers Association (GHTA) issued a 10-day strike notice.

The GHCS is disappointed in GHTA’s intention to strike, and after a positive and agreeable tone from last week’s negotiating session, finds the union leadership’s decision to force teachers to strike totally irresponsible of good-faith negotiations. The Board of Education has demonstrated a spirit of compromise on nearly every critical issue from the union, including increases to base pay, increases on severance pay, increases for spot-sub and split rates, increases for pay during professional development outside the workday, increases for tutoring rates during plan time, increases for tutoring rates on home instruction, as well as withdrawing some of our own proposals. GHTA leadership’s intention to strike is detrimental to our students’ education, and neither demonstrates unity among our school family, nor helps the parties reach a wise and fair contract for teachers, families, and taxpayers. Still, the GHCS remains hopeful for collaboratively reconvening in open negotiations to avoid a strike, and to achieve a fair contract.

GHTA has been negotiating with GHCS BOA and its representatives since April 2022.

Both sides have met with a federal mediator two times.

“After a second day of mediation with GHCS on Monday, October 17, the parties were unable to reach a tentative agreement that fully addresses the needs and concerns of GHTA. The authorization of the 10-day strike notice was approved by an overwhelming majority of the union membership on September 23, 2022. The tentative strike date for the GHTA is Monday, October 31, 2022,” GHTA stated.

Teachers have been working without a contract since June 30, 2022.

