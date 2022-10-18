Inmate dies after ingesting ‘unknown substance’ at Ohio prison, officials say

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate died this past weekend after he ingested an “unknown substance” at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, said officials with the Ohio Department of Corrections.

According to prison officials, staff members performed a search of Jesus Chavez around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Jesus Chavez ((Source: Ohio Department of Corrections))

Prison officials said they received information that Chavez was possibly in possession of contraband.

During the search, Chavez reportedly ingested the substance and went into medical distress, said prison officials.

Staff performed life savings measures, including administering two doses of Narcan, and emergency personnel were called to the prison, added prison officials.

Chavez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 8:20 p.m.

Ohio State Highway patrol troopers are now investigating his death.

