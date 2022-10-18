2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Lake County man wanted for shooting into apartment, sheriff’s office says

A 21-year-old man is wanted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office for a September incident on Nye...
A 21-year-old man is wanted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office for a September incident on Nye Road.(Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a 21-year-old man wanted for shooting into an apartment.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 at an apartment building on Nye Road in Painesville Township.

Deputies said Terrance Tyreek Williams and Samuel Camarillo-Hernandez were involved in a disagreement with building tenants.

During the altercation, one shot was fired through the window and a second into the window frame, according to the sheriff’s office.

Camarillo-Hernandez was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and sent to the Lake County Jail, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest and he remains at large.

Deputies said Williams’ last known address was on Silver Drive in Painesville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620 or 1-800-899-5253 ext. 5620.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Cleveland cell phone store employee suspect in murder, police say
Cleveland police team up with state of Ohio to receive much-needed equipment
(Source: Akron police)
Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam
FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican...
Ohio Secretary of State finds dozens of cases of people who voted twice in 2020 election