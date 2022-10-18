Lake County man wanted for shooting into apartment, sheriff’s office says

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a 21-year-old man wanted for shooting into an apartment.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 at an apartment building on Nye Road in Painesville Township.

Deputies said Terrance Tyreek Williams and Samuel Camarillo-Hernandez were involved in a disagreement with building tenants.

During the altercation, one shot was fired through the window and a second into the window frame, according to the sheriff’s office.

Camarillo-Hernandez was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and sent to the Lake County Jail, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest and he remains at large.

Deputies said Williams’ last known address was on Silver Drive in Painesville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620 or 1-800-899-5253 ext. 5620.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.