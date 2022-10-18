2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 16-year-old girl may be in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

Emily Rayne-Marie Johnson
Emily Rayne-Marie Johnson(Mentor-on-the-Lake Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Emily Rayne-Marie Johnson, who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 13.

Johnson is missing from a group home in Toledo, but her mother lives in Mentor-on-the-Lake, according to police.

She was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with brown-red hair, and green eyes, and wearing glasses.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Toledo Police at 419-245-3246 or Mentor-on-the-Lake Police at 440-257-7234.

