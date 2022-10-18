2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 16-year-old South Euclid girl last seen Oct. 15

Tia Chambers
Tia Chambers(South Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Tia Chambers.

Chambers was last seen around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15 wearing a graphic T-shirt with black and white tie-dye shorts, according to police.

Police said she may be barefoot.

She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, and approximately 199 pounds.

According to police, Chambers ran away and is a junior at Charles F. Brush High School.

