Multiple trees stolen from Rittman cemetery

(Source: Rittman police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RITTMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Rittman police are investigating after multiple trees were stolen from the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, located on Rawiga Road, is a United States national cemetery.

Burial in a national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

Their spouse, minor dependent children, and under certain conditions, unmarried adult children with disabilities may also be eligible for burial.

Rittman police said between ten and 12 trees were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officers Derek Miller or Chance Sigler at 330-927-1551.

