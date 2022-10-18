Northeast Ohio businesses stocking up on winter supplies and equipment after last year’s supply chain issues

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - In sharp contrast to last year, area businesses are ahead of the curve when it comes to stocking up on winter supplies and snow-removal equipment.

In 2021, supply chain issues impacted nearly every industry, including retail businesses.

In some cases, manufacturers were held up by delays in the shipment of key parts needed to make certain products.

While there are still some lingering effects, the assistant manager at Ace Hardware of Parma told 19 News they’re in good shape.

“We’re well stocked and ready to go. We have semis full of salt, and we have over 50 snow blowers always on hand,” said Mike Mallis. “This is our second shipment that’s come in already. We’ve really done well-selling snow blowers already. People are well ahead of the game.”

He said salt, shovels, and snow blowers in particular have been selling fast.

“People have been in here [since] probably two weeks ago. [Snow blowers] have been coming in on Fridays and going out on Saturday or Sunday,” Mallis told 19 News.

As a result, he agreed that now is likely the best time for people to stock up, rather than waiting until just a day or two before our first major storm of the season.

