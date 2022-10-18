2 Strong 4 Bullies
Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30.

According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m.

The time was selected “to cause minimal disruptions.”

The outage is needed so FirstEnergy can “make necessary repairs,” according to officials.

