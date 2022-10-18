Ohio Secretary of State finds dozens of cases of people who voted twice in 2020 election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a news release put out Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the discovery of 75 people who voted twice in the 2020 election.

Those cases have been turned over to the Ohio attorney general and county prosecutors.

In each case, Sec. LaRose is accusing the individuals of voting in Ohio as well as another state.

The investigation included people who also cast ballots in one of the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

“The only way to strengthen the confidence of the voters is by working every day to earn their trust,” Sec. LaRose said. “Ohioans should know if you violate election law, we’ll catch you. Every vote matters.”

According to the report, this makes 630 referrals Sec. LaRose’s office has made to prosecutors for voter fraud of some type, although not all 630 are from the 2020 election.

“These include non-citizen registration and voting, individuals who vote twice, as well as individuals who vote on behalf of a deceased individual,” the news release explained.

