Over-the-counter hearing aids now available in stores

By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available in stores, no prescription necessary.

They’re available to anyone over 18 and offer another option for people struggling to hear.

“It helps them realize, my hearing is important, I need to manage it, and I have options to do that,” said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, an audiologist at the Cleveland Clinic and former president of the American Academy of Audiology.

She says these over-the-counter hearing aids are a great option, and appropriate for people with mild to moderate hearing difficulty, but they’re not a universal solution.

“They do not replace traditional hearing aids and they do not replace the care of an audiologist,” said Dr. Sydlowski.

In fact, even if over-the-counter hearing aids are your best option, Dr. Sydlowski still recommends seeing an ear doctor, and at the very least, getting a hearing exam.

Doctors can help you figure out the best device for you.

“There are over-the-counter hearing aids that are actually more expensive than the prescription hearing aids that an audiologist can provide,” said Dr. Sydlowski. “Many insurances, most actually, will cover the cost of a hearing test when we’re trying to identify and diagnose a hearing loss.”

Some other things Dr. Sydlowski recommends if your doctor does recommend over-the-counter hearing aids: make sure the device you buy has the FDA label saying it’s been approved, make sure you can return it if it’s not working out for you, and check what type of battery your device takeS.

The cost of over-the-counter hearing aids varies, but most are significantly cheaper than prescription hearing aids.

Walmart is selling a hearing aid for as little as $199.

