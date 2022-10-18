2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Nick Kremer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama man has been arrested after reportedly having a dispute with his neighbor over a college football game.

According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. was involved in an argument with a neighbor after Alabama suffered its first loss of the season to Tennessee over the weekend.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Volunteers 52-49 on a field goal as time expired.

Franks Jr. allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument about the game and fired a shotgun at the home.

WAFF reports the house was hit, but no one inside was injured in the shooting.

Officers with the Florence Police Department said they arrested Franks Jr. without any further incident.

Franks Jr. was released on a $30,000 bond.

Alabama authorities say Ricky Franks Jr. has been arrested for shooting a neighbor's house...
Alabama authorities say Ricky Franks Jr. has been arrested for shooting a neighbor's house after a weekend football game.(Florence Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy
Cuyahoga County Sheriff car
$2M going to Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff for staff retention, new hire improvements
$2M going to Cuyahoga Co. Sheriffs for staff retention, new hire improvements