Sherwin Williams looks to build corporate hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council introduced legislation Monday for Sherwin-Williams to lease space at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport so the company can build a new corporate hangar facility.

According to a press release from city council, Sherwin Williams is hoping to lease approximately 5.8 acres of city-owned land within the West Campus-Corporate Aviation Area of the airport to build the hanger.

Sherwin-Williams would design, construct and operate this hangar, on West Hangar Road, for not less than 30 years and they will assume all costs associated with designing, permitting, and constructing the hangar.

According to the legislation, Sherwin Williams will assume all costs including the installation and enhancement of utility lines/service, ramps, and taxiways within the boundaries of the leased area.

This legislation will go to the Directors of Port Control, City Planning Commission, Finance and Law before coming before the Council Committees Transportation & Mobility and Finance Diversity Equity & Inclusion before a full vote of the Council. Ord. No. 1062-2022

