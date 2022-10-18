Summit County school district finds ‘no evidence of segregation’ on their school buses

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools officials have finished their investigation after a student said they were separated by race on a school bus.

School officials told 19 News they found no evidence of segregation on their school buses.

The investigation began earlier this month after a student’s mother contacted administrators and said a bus driver had all the Black students sit in the front of the bus.

Officials conducted interviews with the mother, students and bus drivers before concluding their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.