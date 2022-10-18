Teen accused of touching 13-year-old girl at Solon playground; mother under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a 17-year-old boy is under investigation after he has been accused of touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately on at least two separate occasions.

On the evening of Oct. 12, officers responded to Orchard Middle School playground after receiving a report that a 17-year-old boy chased and touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately on her buttocks.

According to investigators, a similar incident involving the same 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl was reported on Sept. 6.

Police interviewed the 17-year-old Solon boy after the incident and notified his parents following the October incident.

Charges for sexual imposition were referred to the juvenile court in connection to both incidents.

Solon police said the teen’s mother, a 44-year-old Solon woman, is also being investigated for a possible misdemeanor endangering children charge.

Cuyahoga County’s Department of Children and Family Services were both Board of Developmental Disabilities made aware of the cases.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.