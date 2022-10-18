2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

US Marshals in Northeast Ohio arrest 44-year-old fugitive named Tommy Lee Jones

Gun, drugs seized during arrest
Gun, drugs seized during arrest(Source: U.S. Marshals Service of Northeast Ohio)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No, not that Tommy Lee Jones.

Law enforcement in Northeast Ohio helped track down a fugitive who shares the same name as the actor who starred in the film “U.S. Marshals.”

The real United States Marshals Service said on Monday that members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 44-year-old Tommy Lee Jones for parole violations.

Jones was taken into custody after he attempted to flee from a home on Cleveland’s East side, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Investigators found a gun and drugs during Jones’ arrest.

The actor Tommy Lee Jones, who is now 76 years old, played a member of law enforcement during the 1998 movie.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim
Cleveland leaders rename street in honor of 12-year-old murder victim
Hopkins airport
Sherwin Williams looks to build corporate hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
Duo of motor vehicle theft suspects wanted in Warren, police say
Duo of motor vehicle theft suspects wanted in Warren, police say
Area businesses are preparing for the winter months, stocking up on salt, shovels and snow...
Northeast Ohio businesses stocking up on winter supplies and equipment after last year’s supply chain issues