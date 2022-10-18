US Marshals in Northeast Ohio arrest 44-year-old fugitive named Tommy Lee Jones

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No, not that Tommy Lee Jones.

Law enforcement in Northeast Ohio helped track down a fugitive who shares the same name as the actor who starred in the film “U.S. Marshals.”

The real United States Marshals Service said on Monday that members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 44-year-old Tommy Lee Jones for parole violations.

Jones was taken into custody after he attempted to flee from a home on Cleveland’s East side, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Investigators found a gun and drugs during Jones’ arrest.

The U.S. Marshals NOVFTF arrested #fugitive Tommy Lee Jones, 44, for various parole violations. Jones tried to flee out of a home on Cleveland's east side but was quickly apprehended. A firearm and drugs were recovered during the arrest. pic.twitter.com/9dA4EP00c1 — USMS Cleveland (@USMSCleveland) October 17, 2022

The actor Tommy Lee Jones, who is now 76 years old, played a member of law enforcement during the 1998 movie.

