What to know about Cleveland Metroparks levy ahead of Nov. 8 election

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Come this November, Cuyahoga County voters will see a Cleveland Metroparks tax levy on their ballot.

If the levy passes, it will cost taxpayers about $27 a month, per $100,000 dollars of property value.

Jordan Rogoff from Cleveland Heights told 19 News she hopes the levy passes.

”Running those types of facilities and spaces like really well run, the trials are always maintained and safe and I know that costs money,” Rogoff said.

The proposal is a replacement levy, and if passed, it will be in place for 10 years.

”I feel like that’s a bargain for what you get because no matter where you are in Cleveland, there’s somewhere awesome to go,” Rogoff said.

This money means a lot to the Metroparks — it makes up approximately 60% of their funding.

Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman said the Metroparks levy only comes around every 10 years.

“It’s to preserve, conserve and maintain the park district, world class zoo, the golf courses, and protecting green space,” he said.

Zimmerman is urging people to vote yes on their ballots Nov. 8.

”When you lose 60% of something, there would be dramatic changes to what Cleveland Metroparks offers today,” Zimmerman said.

