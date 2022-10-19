2 East Cleveland officers plead not guilty to assaults after traffic stops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Brian Stoll, 31, and Tyler Mundson, 30, are facing multiple charges for alleged assaults after traffic stops.

Brian Stoll ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, on March 31, Mundson attempted a traffic stop on a 32-year-old man. The driver then fled from police.

Tyler Mundson ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Stoll and two other officers, Daniel Toomer, 33, and Kyle Wood, 32, assisted in the pursuit, said O’Malley.

Kyle Wood ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Body camera shows when the pursuit ended, the driver had both hands out the window and was complying with the officers, but O’Malley said he was forcefully removed from the car.

O’Malley said Wood and Stoll physically assaulted the victim, by punching him and kneeing him in his head. The victim’s car was also struck by Wood and Stoll smashed his phone, said O’Malley.

On April 10, O’Malley said Toomer attempted a traffic stop on a 25-year-old man.

Wood and Stoll, in another cruiser, and Mundson, in a third cruiser, assisted in the pursuit, which ended near 152nd Street and Lakeshore Boulevard, said O’Malley.

Officers initially stated that during the pursuit, the victim hit Wood’s cruiser, causing him to spin out; however, O’Malley said it was actually Wood who hit the victim’s car, causing the crash.

Body camera video also showed the victim had both hands up and was not resisting the officer’s commands, said O’Malley, but Stoll forcefully removed him from the car, and both Wood and Stoll physically assaulted him.

Stoll forcefully positioned the victim in the back of the cruiser, and the victim called 911 after telling the officers he needed medical attention.

Cleveland EMS and Cleveland police responded to the scene, but the East Cleveland officers allegedly sent them away.

Mundsen was released on a $10,000 bond and will return to court on Nov. 3.

Stoll was also released on a $10,000 bond and will return to court on Nov. 3.

Wood was arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 19. He also pleaded not guilty and will return to court on Nov. 3.

Toomer is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.