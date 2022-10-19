33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi.

She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds.

Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she left “under unusual circumstances.”

Terlizzi may have been in Portland, Ore. in the last month.

Call Perkins Township Police at 419-627-0824 Ext. 1 if you see her or know where she may be.

Jenna Terlizzi (Perkins Township Police)

