Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: ‘The only way is up’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At 2-4 and riding a 3-game losing streak, Jacoby Brissett is trying to remain upbeat.

““The only way is up,” Brissett said Wednesday. “I think that is the mindset to have, and that is the mindset we are taking. Listen, we have done a lot of good stuff throughout this year so not taking away from that. It is just about this week, and whatever we can do to find a way for this week is our mindset. That is what Kev (Head Coach Kevin Stefanski) has been preaching to us, and that is what we are taking forward.”

Brissett and the Browns visit Baltimore Sunday, kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

Get your day started with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. with Tony Zarrella, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

Then tune in at 5 pm for a live 5th Quarter, including all the postgame reaction, also on 19 News.

