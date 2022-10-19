Canton Central Catholic high school honors student killed in car crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday was a tough night for the Canton Central Catholic High School soccer team. It was their soccer sectional tournament game, but one of their teammates wasn’t on the field, 16-year-old Jacob Brown.

“We just don’t know what the worlds gonna be like without him,” said Jacob’s mom, Megan Brown as her eyes filled with tears. “His smile and he just I don’t know we can’t we can’t imagine.”

Megan Brown said the death of her 16-year-old son still feels like a bad dream, like a nightmare that she just can’t wake up from.

“He loved photography, he loved lacrosse, he loved swimming,” the mother said. “He loved his brother so much they were like so close, so so close.”

Jacob Brown, often known as “Jake” was a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School. He died in a car crash on Sunday night in Maumee near Toledo. According to police the teen’s Ford Fusion left the road at a high speed and hit a tree.

“We’re just going day by day, hour by hour it’s not really hitting us yet and it’s just very extremely hard as anyone could imagine losing their loved one,” said Jake’s cousin, Bailey Borland.

On Tuesday the Central Catholic community honored the high school junior by wearing white at his soccer playoff game. A game Jake should’ve been on the field for. The school also said prayers and had a moment of silence for jake before the game.

“It just feels nice to know that we aren’t the only ones that realized how special he was cause he really was special, he was one of a kind,’ said Jake’s brother, James Brown. “He was gonna change the world um he won’t be able to do that now but I’m just glad other people saw that too.”

The family doesn’t know how they’ll go on without Jake, but they said the community support at the game gave them strength.

Jake will also be remembered at the start of the school’s home football game this Thursday.

