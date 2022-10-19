2 Strong 4 Bullies
Customer dies after being shot in Akron store

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month.

According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1.

The store cashier told Akron police another customer began arguing over incorrect change and made threats to kill her. That customer then began damaging the store, threw items at her and tried to grab her over the Plexiglass divider.

During the altercation, the cashier pulled out a gun, which discharged and hit the victim, not the customer causing a disturbance.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was rushed to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he died on Oct. 18.

The other customer fled the store after the shooting, but was later taken into custody.

Andre Lee
Andre Lee(Source: Summit County Jail)

Andre Lee, 34, is charged with aggravated menacing. Police said Lee also had two unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest.

