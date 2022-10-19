East Cleveland Recall Committee 2022 sets record straight on claims from flyer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a “he said, she said” battle playing out in East Cleveland.

A group trying to get rid of the mayor is speaking out against new accusations.

A flyer is making the rounds in East Cleveland titled, “the assault on East Cleveland black leaders.”

It accuses council woman-at-large, Patricia Blochowiak, as being the mastermind behind the committee to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King.

The flyer said her goals are to end black leadership in the city and become mayor without the vote of residents.

Blochowiak responded to those claims Wednesday to set the record straight.

“I think it’s just, I make a better target,” said Blochowiak. “The president of council would become the mayor and our current president of council is the main person in the middle of the bottom of the flyer who he says I’m trying to destroy his leadership.”

Committee members like Dawn Jones and William Fambrough collected enough signatures in August to get the recall of Mayor King on the November ballot.

They’ve made some serious accusations against King, including using city money for his own benefit, using police as a weapon against his opponents, and lying under oath.

It’s important to note, King has not been charged with any crime.

19 News reached out to him for his side of the story but couldn’t get a hold of him.

We did speak with the law director, who said the city did not put out this flyer.

The flyer also mentioned several projects East Cleveland could lose if Mayor King is recalled, like a $120 million dollar new neighborhood and the restoration of Forest Hill Park.

The committee said the city council already approved both projects and they’ll go on with or without the recall of the mayor.

