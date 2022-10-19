Elyria Fire Department allows plant fire to cool down to avoid possible explosion

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - There was an explosion and fire at Elyria Foundry Inc plant Tuesday afternoon.

The Elyria Fire Department got the call around 3:45 PM for a fire that was located in the melt shop area of the plant.

Dispatch soon received multiple calls of smoke in the area and upon arrival, EFD crews were met by plant personnel who advised them the fire was located under one of their furnaces.

Elyria fire said due to the hazards of the molten iron, the decision was made to isolate and allow the area to cool down and not put any water on the fire which would have created an explosion hazard.

Crews remained on the scene for almost four hours.

No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $100,000.00, according to Elyria Fire.

