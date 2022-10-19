FIRST ALERT DAY: Wind driven winter mix in the area through this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unseasonably cold air mass remains in place today. This is leading to widespread lake enhanced rain and winter precipitation. It’ll be another nasty day with more travel impacts. High temperatures only in the 40 to 45 degree range. A stiff west wind will gust over 35 mph at times. We have a northwest steering wind most of the day so the winter mix is impacting most of the area. The steering wind for lake effect will shift west then southwest tonight. This will put the winter mix east of Cleveland then lifting north and out of the area. Overnight temperatures dip well in the 30s. A dry day tomorrow with a mostly cloudy sky and blustery weather. Still chilly with afternoon temperatures around 50 degrees. A more significant warming trend starts Friday.

