Guardians star Jose Ramirez set for thumb surgery
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will need surgery in the next few weeks, the Guardians announced Wednesday.
The injury is a torn ulnar collateral ligament that he apparently suffered in mid-June.,
Dr. Thomas Graham will perform the surgery in Dayton, OH.
Rehab should take six to eight weeks and he’s expected to be ready for spring training.
Ramirez went 10-for-30 in the postseason with a homer and 4 RBI.
He played 157 regular-season games, batting .280 with 29 HR and 126 RBI.
Ramirez, who turned 30 in September, also made the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.