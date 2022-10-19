Guardians star Jose Ramirez set for thumb surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will need surgery in the next few weeks, the Guardians announced Wednesday.

The injury is a torn ulnar collateral ligament that he apparently suffered in mid-June.,

Dr. Thomas Graham will perform the surgery in Dayton, OH.

Rehab should take six to eight weeks and he’s expected to be ready for spring training.

Ramirez went 10-for-30 in the postseason with a homer and 4 RBI.

He played 157 regular-season games, batting .280 with 29 HR and 126 RBI.

Ramirez, who turned 30 in September, also made the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.