Guardians star Jose Ramirez set for thumb surgery

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will need surgery in the next few weeks, the Guardians announced Wednesday.

The injury is a torn ulnar collateral ligament that he apparently suffered in mid-June.,

Dr. Thomas Graham will perform the surgery in Dayton, OH.

Rehab should take six to eight weeks and he’s expected to be ready for spring training.

Ramirez went 10-for-30 in the postseason with a homer and 4 RBI.

He played 157 regular-season games, batting .280 with 29 HR and 126 RBI.

Ramirez, who turned 30 in September, also made the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career.

