‘It is huge for our district’: Fairview Schools Superintendent says about their upcoming levy

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park residents will be voting on a school levy this November.

Fairview Schools Superintendent Keith Ahearn said while how much you pay won’t change, the longevity of the levy will.

“It was first put on the ballot in 2003 and its been renewed every five years since. What’s different about this levy, is we are extending the term to 10 years, just to avoid voter fatigue,” said Ahearn.

Cassie Hewitt is one of many parents urging people to vote yes.

“I think our communities are really only as strong as our public schools are,” said Hewitt.

Officials said the money from this levy will help the district with operational costs and go toward items like student materials, maintenance and much more.

“This reflects about 10.7% of general operating expenses, so it is huge for our district,” said Ahearn.

Ahearn added this is not a tax increase.

“It’s such an amazing district and I only see us getting stronger,” said Hewitt.

