More than 2K Cleveland students take pledge against gun violence

By Julia Bingel and Winnie Dortch
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday was the Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence.

More than 67,000 young people across the country took a pledge against gun violence; including more than 2,100 Cleveland teenagers.

Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU) is a national group of mothers who have lost their children to violence and who are working with community partners to heal and strengthen their communities.

Yvonne Pointer, a Cleveland mom whose daughter Gloria was murdered in 1984, spoke at the assembly at Ginn Academy on E. 162nd Street.

Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence
Day of National Concern about Young People and Gun Violence

“Once that bullet leaves that gun, it’s not coming back, so let’s stop using guns for violence,” said Pointer, the Ohio head of VBMU.

Mom Sheree Ray Dillons also spoke to the teenagers at Ginn Academy.

Dillons lost her son Gregory Smith II 23 years ago.

Smith was murdered on Cleveland’s East Side, in the area of E. 123rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

“They have to take a pledge to have confirmation to embrace and to know to love one another, not to hurt one another,” said Dillons.

