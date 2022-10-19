2 Strong 4 Bullies
The murderer who vanished: How one man walked away from a life sentence

Lester Eubanks
Lester Eubanks(WOIO)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lester Eubanks once sat on Ohio’s death row for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Mansfield.

But for the last 49 years, his whereabouts have been a mystery.

On December 7, 1973, Eubanks was granted a temporary honor furlough to leave prison and go Christmas shopping at a mall in Columbus, a reward for good behavior.

He was never seen or heard from again.

Eubanks is on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list and there is now a $50,000 reward in the case.

In a new episode of the 19 News true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, Kelly Kennedy shares the incredible story of how he escaped and sits downs with one man determined to bring Eubanks to justice.

“The Murderer Who Vanished: How One Man Walked Away From a Life Sentence” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Lester Eubanks
Lester Eubanks(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)

