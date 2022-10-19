2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Olmsted police help student who had to walk to work after his bike was stolen

(Source: North Olmsted police)
(Source: North Olmsted police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted police officer saw a story on Facebook about a resident who was walking to work every day since his bike was stolen and he wanted to help.

Det. Sgt. Dan Barrett spotted the Facebook post and then contacted Officer Gorbulja. the department’s bike officer.

Walmart donated a bike and the officers delivered the bike to the resident at the high school Tuesday.

North Olmsted bike donation
(Source: North Olmsted police)

Det. Sgt. Barrett said the stolen bike investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

