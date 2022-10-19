ODOT reduces speeds on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry weather conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using electronic sign boards to warn drivers, the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced speeds along I-90 in Lake County due to the road conditions on Wednesday morning.

EAST SIDE DRIVERS: Speeds on 90 have been reduced because of the weather ❄️



You’ll need extra time this morning! Roads are wet and there is a lot of ponding. pic.twitter.com/7kCZPsDhgs — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) October 19, 2022

Rounds of lake effect precipitation, including a mix of rain and heavy snowflakes, moved through portions of Northeast Ohio.

The wintry weather caused poor visibility and slippery interstate driving conditions for some residents in counties East of Cleveland.

A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday with the potential for additional lake effect precipitation into the evening.

