2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

ODOT reduces speeds on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry weather conditions

I-90 near State Route 44
I-90 near State Route 44(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using electronic sign boards to warn drivers, the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced speeds along I-90 in Lake County due to the road conditions on Wednesday morning.

Rounds of lake effect precipitation, including a mix of rain and heavy snowflakes, moved through portions of Northeast Ohio.

The wintry weather caused poor visibility and slippery interstate driving conditions for some residents in counties East of Cleveland.

A 19 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday with the potential for additional lake effect precipitation into the evening.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Driver dies after being struck by semi in Ashland County, OSHP says
Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting
Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash
(Source: Madison Township Police Department)
1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Woman trying to escape Massillon Police strikes 2 drivers and 4 dealership cars, OSHP says