Ohio Department of Transportation looks for plow drivers as winter inches closer

Ohio Department of Transportation make sure their trucks are safe to hit the roads ahead of the winter snow.(woio)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Driving in the snow can not only be a hassle, but dangerous.

Plow drivers do their best to make sure the roads are safe for you and your family.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is getting the plows ready and making sure they have a supply of salt.

Drivers like Phillip Medlen said it’s a lengthy process of making sure their trucks are safe to hit the roads

“We take all the trucks from dump trucks and turn them into plow trucks. We put the inserts in, the plows on them, making sure all the strobes work, spinners,” Medlen said.

Safety is a top priority, not only for the plow drivers but you and your family as well.

That’s why ODOT pays close attention to these trucks once the frigid temperatures arrive.

“The truck gets used a lot and there’s always salt so you have to clean them so sometimes it takes longer, and you have to fix stuff along the way,” Medlen said.

Safety is a major concern for him, both in and out of the truck. He asks drivers to be patient and give plow trucks space on the road.

“Give us room, we need plenty of room. We have the plow, the salt, we’re trying to watch the road conditions,” Medlen said. “It’s easy for a car to run out in front of us, and we don’t even know it’s there.”

Brent Kovacs with ODOT said they have almost everything they need: salt, trucks, plows.

However, what they are desperately looking for are drivers.

“The biggest issue is our workforce. We’re down about 30 full-time drivers and it was the same situation we had last year,” Kovacs said.

Though, ODOT said staffing shortages should not hinder the time it takes to clear the roads.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

