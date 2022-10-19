2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Olmsted Falls mom concerned for student safety after driver caught passing school bus

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Olmsted Falls mother is glad at least one driver was caught breaking the law.

Amanda Miller said a man drove past her 5-year-old’s school bus, even though its stop sign was out with lights flashing.

This happened about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday as she and a neighbor stood with the kids at the bus stop.

Miller said the driver of the vehicle didn’t get far before he was pulled over by police.

The cop car was in the lane right behind him.

“This time, justice was quickly handed out. The police were right there,” she said. “As soon as the car passed, he was right there and swooped over and got him.”

If you get a ticket for going around a stopped school bus, you can’t just pay a waiver. You must appear in court.

You can be fined up $500, and your driver’s license can be suspended for up to a year.

Drivers should stop no closer than 10-feet to a school bus.

You shouldn’t pass the bus until it is in motion, or if the driver signals it’s OK.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

‘Step Forward’ steps up to help families pay their energy bills this winter
Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett
‘It is huge for our district’: Fairview Schools Superintendent says about their upcoming levy
Armand Coleman (Source: Crime Stoppers)
Crime Stoppers offer reward for information in unsolved Garfield Heights murder