Olmsted Falls mom concerned for student safety after driver caught passing school bus

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Olmsted Falls mother is glad at least one driver was caught breaking the law.

Amanda Miller said a man drove past her 5-year-old’s school bus, even though its stop sign was out with lights flashing.

This happened about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday as she and a neighbor stood with the kids at the bus stop.

Miller said the driver of the vehicle didn’t get far before he was pulled over by police.

The cop car was in the lane right behind him.

“This time, justice was quickly handed out. The police were right there,” she said. “As soon as the car passed, he was right there and swooped over and got him.”

If you get a ticket for going around a stopped school bus, you can’t just pay a waiver. You must appear in court.

You can be fined up $500, and your driver’s license can be suspended for up to a year.

Drivers should stop no closer than 10-feet to a school bus.

You shouldn’t pass the bus until it is in motion, or if the driver signals it’s OK.

